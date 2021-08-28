Mike Tyson Doubles Down On Jake Paul Pick, I Think He Beats Tyron Woodley!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Still don't know who's gonna win the big Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight?? Here's a last-minute prediction from one of the greatest EVER -- Mike Tyson -- who tells TMZ Sports he's going with the Problem Child on Sunday night!!

Tyson -- who's tight with Jake -- has openly been supportive of the YouTuber's skills in the ring leading up to the fight ... and hasn't shied away from telling folks Jake's gonna beat the ex-UFC champ.

But, with the fight rapidly approaching, we had to ask if Tyson's pick has changed at all ... and yeah, nope!!

Tyson says it's all because Paul hasn't lost yet ... and it's obvious Iron Mike doesn't see that changing against Woodley.

Tyson admits "it's gonna be a tough fight," but thinks it's Paul's fists that'll prove too much for The Chosen One.

There's been so much drama between the two fighters as Aug. 29 approaches ... with Tyron's mom even getting in the middle of a verbal altercation with Jake's crew on Thursday.