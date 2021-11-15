Saints' Ty Montgomery Gruesomely Dislocates Finger ... On Catch Attempt

Ty Montgomery horrifically dislocated his finger during the Saints' game Sunday ... and, yeah, look away now if you're squeamish.

The New Orleans tailback was running a route against the Titans in the first quarter of their weekend matchup when a ball clanked off his hands, sending him crashing to the ground arms first.

Ty Montgomery finger going the wrong way pic.twitter.com/aNrUWF1nc0 — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) November 14, 2021 @BrandonPerna

At some point during the play, Montgomery's digit got hit -- and you can see in the video from the game's broadcast, it bent in a way a finger never should.

Cameras showed the finger pointing 90 degrees away from his hand ... and, in fact, a little piece of bone even appeared to be exposed.

Montgomery left the game and was initially ruled as questionable to return -- but he never made it back into action ... and seems like a good bet dude will get a few more days off this week.