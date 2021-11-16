Shirtless Iman Shumpert Hits LeBron Celebration in Epic 'DWTS' Routine

A topless Iman Shumpert lifted his partner over his head AND shouted out LeBron James in his "Dancing With The Stars" routine Monday -- and it was epic!!

The former Knicks star -- who became the first ex-NBA player to advance to the finals of "DWTS" this week -- pulled it all off during his jazz dance with Daniella Karagach.

The two grooved to Kanye West's "Dark Fantasy" ... opening up the performance with Shumpert hoisting Karagach over his head before walking her down the stairs and onto the stage.

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach dance Jazz to “Dark Fantasy” by Kanye West on the Dancing with the Stars Semi-Finals! pic.twitter.com/YyDKq7UiO3 — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) November 16, 2021 @DancingABC

The duo put on quite the show ... and then Shumpert broke out LBJ's signature "Silencer" celebration.

Check out the clip, you can see Shump -- who won a championship with LeBron and the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2016 -- pushed his hands down violently, like James does, before beating his chest in classic LBJ-fashion.

The two scored a 38 out of 40 for the work ... and are now set to compete for the Mirrorball trophy with three other couples next week.