Producer Sean Garrett Says He Would Work with Britney Spears Again

Britney Spears already has one option for a collab partner if she dives back into music again, and that's Sean Garrett ... who tells us he's down, but also kinda hesitant.

We talked to the veteran music producer who's worked with Brit before -- not to mention a ton of other artists with whom he's made hits dating back to the 2000s -- and he's ready for round 2.

Sean and Britney have worked together in the past -- most notably, on her song "Toy Soldier," which he produced ... as well as him being featured on her track, "Kiss You All Over."

With that history, Sean's willing to get in a studio with her -- but watch the clip, because he's definitely cautious to fully commit ... for one good reason.

Fact is, SG is well-aware Britney is just tasting freedom again for the first time in a long time after the judge ended her conservatorship, and that seems to be at the forefront of his mind.

Sean says if she's stable and feeling up to recording again ... he wouldn't mind linking up for fresh tunes -- but he almost seems more interested in whether she's mentally ready.

TMZ broke the story ... Britney's made it clear, she wants to record again, but still hasn't picked a producer or songwriters to work with yet.