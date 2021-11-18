One Man Shot Near Young Dolph Memorial, Caught on Video

Fans hoping to pay tribute to Young Dolph at the site he was gunned down were faced with a life-threatening situation of their own when someone opened fire near the memorial.

In a video from the scene, you see multiple people gathered outside Makeda's Cookies where a lot of balloons and flowers have amassed. Off-camera you hear the loud "pop" of a gunshot, and fans scatter from the scene in the clip from ABC24 Memphis.

#BREAKING: Our cameras were rolling when a shot was fired during a memorial outside Makeda's Cookies on Airways. More: https://t.co/ED1OXkc5jH pic.twitter.com/eN3L5l096t — ABC24 Memphis (@ABC24Memphis) November 18, 2021 @ABC24Memphis

Memphis police tell us they're currently on scene at a location about half a mile from the cookie shop where one man was shot ... he's in non-critical condition. Cops say they immediately detained two suspects, and a third was detained after a short chase.

The shooting comes one day after Dolph was shot and killed outside the cookie shop. In his murder, Dolph was ambushed by two men with weapons, murdering him in broad daylight.

Cops have not named any suspects or made any arrests in Dolph's killing, but have released images of both the suspects and their getaway cars.