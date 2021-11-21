Alexi Lalas Says U.S. Must Advance Past Group Stage In 2022 World Cup

Play video content TMZSports.com

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is exactly one year away ... and unlike 2018 when the United States failed to even qualify for the tourney, soccer legend Alexi Lalas tells TMZ Sports Team USA can make a deep run this time around.

We talked to Lalas -- a FOX Sports broadcaster who will be covering the World Cup for the network -- and asked him how far the USA needs to advance (should they qualify for the WC, as expected) in order to make the tournament a success.

"What's success? Obviously getting out of the group. I don't care if it's the group of death or it looks like the easiest group on paper. Ultimately, it's a World Cup, there's a reason why these teams are there," Alexi says.

"But, at this point, in 2022, in November 2022 in Qatar, you're the U.S. Men's National Team, you should expect them to be successful, to absolutely get out of the group and to go on and hopefully do good things."

FYI, Lalas -- considered one of the greatest American soccer players ever -- played for the U.S. National team from 1991 to 1998. He was one of the best players in the 1994 World Cup.

Botton line ... the soccer legend says we've never seen a team like this.

"This U.S. Men's National Team, I'm hard-pressed to find a point where we have been more optimistic about this group."

Remember, the U.S. lost to Trinidad and Tobago during the last qualifying match leading up to the 2018 World Cup ... and was considered a low point for American soccer.

But, the current U.S. squad is different. In fact, they're the top-ranked team in Concacaf (standing for Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football), and the #12 ranked team in the world.

What's even more exciting for soccer fans in the States is the team's prospects in 2026, Alexi says, when North America will host the World Cup.

Play video content FOX Sports