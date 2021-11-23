WNBA's Courtney Williams, Crystal Bradford Suspended Over Wild Brawl

WNBA players Courtney Williams and Crystal Bradford have been punished over their involvement in a wild brawl in Atlanta back in May ... with both players getting hit with suspensions.

As we previously reported, Williams and Bradford -- who played for the Atlanta Dream at the time -- got in a violent altercation in front of a local food truck.

In the video, you can see CW squaring up and going after several women throughout the scuffle, with Bradford seemingly kicking and throwing punches at the same time.

Williams -- who posted a YouTube vid making light of the situation -- will miss the first 2 games of the upcoming WNBA season as a result of the brawl ... and apologized again for her actions Tuesday.

"It was a terribly unfortunate incident, I know that and I sincerely regret my part in it," the All-Star said in a tweet.

"Definitely was a learning life lesson! As I said before, I have a-lot more growing to do, and I’m committed to doing just that!"

Bradford was suspended one game.