Kanye West Says God Will Bring Kim and Him Back Together, Inspire Millions

Ye is in the giving spirit -- and also hopeful for his future with estranged wife Kim Kardashian -- saying God will bring them back together, and inspire millions of families to do the same.

The man formerly known as Kanye West stopped at the L.A. Mission Wednesday to drop off 1,000 meals for skid row. Before his visit was over, Kanye grabbed the mic and shared words of wisdom and faith with the crowd ... including a message about the collapse of his marriage.

Ye had something to say about his family today 🕊💙 pic.twitter.com/7TS9jUVGVJ — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) November 24, 2021 @theyeezymafia

During his speech, Ye says he's done things in public that were "not acceptable as a husband," but believes "The Kingdom" aka God will help to repair things with Kim.

Ye believes if they reconcile, millions of families coping with divorce or separation could be inspired to do the same thing. He got big applause for that message.

He also mentioned his kids, saying he needs to be with them as much as possible and if he can't be "in the house" he'll get a house right next door.

And, let there be no doubt, Ye clearly still has issues with the Kardashian family living on reality TV -- he insisted he'll be the one to write his family's history, not a streaming service like Hulu, Disney or E!

Of course, the words come just days after Kim was spotted grabbing dinner with Pete Davidson in Santa Monica. They had a private table, and it appeared Davidson was sporting a hickey on his neck.

