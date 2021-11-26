Boxer Amanda Serrano Says Signing W/ Jake Paul Best Career Move She's Made

Play video content TMZSports.com

Amanda Serrano recently signed with Jake Paul's boxing promotion, and the boxing star says it was literally the best professional move she's ever made ... 'cause she's finally getting the respect she deserves.

TMZ Sports talked to the 33-year-old unified welterweight champ ... and we asked her if she's gotten more shine since signing with the Problem Child.

"Definitely! 100%! It's about time we get recognition, that I get recognition. I've been training and working so hard and all of the stuff I accomplished. With boxing, I never really been acknowledged and it's the best decision I've made."

Jake's Most Valuable Promotion is his boxing promotion organization ... and Serrano was the first fighter he signed. He previously told us he plans to sign a stable of fighters.

Play video content OCTOBER 2021 TMZSports.com

Despite the added attention, Amanda is still a super humble person.

"I'm still an average woman and I still have two feet that I walk on every day to the gym and work hard. It's just now it's a little more pressure. I gotta work even harder because I'm under a big platform with Jake Paul so I just want to continue to prove that I'm the best," Serrano told us.

Serrano's first test under the MVP banner is a December 18th bout with 14-1 Miriam Gutiérrez in Florida ... the card that features Jake and Tommy Fury.

Former NFL star Frank Gore and former NBA star Deron Williams are also fighting that night.

Play video content TMZSports.com

And, one thing's clear ... Serrano is looking to put on a show, and show the world why Paul locked her up.