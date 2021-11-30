Brian Kelly's Alleged Breakup Text To Notre Dame Players Leaks

Imagine finding out you're getting broken up with from social media, getting confirmation of the split via text ... and then having to wake up at 7 AM to get officially dumped with in person.

That's pretty much how it reportedly went down for Notre Dame players Monday night ... when coach Brian Kelly sent a short text to his players saying he's taking the LSU gig.

Kelly is getting a MASSIVE 10-year, $95 million contract to coach in Baton Rouge ... a shocking move, considering the Irish are 11-1 this season.

To rub salt in the wound, Kelly didn't text his team until AFTER the news was out about his new job ... and then he asked them to meet with him at the crack of dawn.

"Men ... Let me first apologize for the late night text and, more importantly, for not being able to share the news with you in person that I will be leaving Notre Dame," Kelly told players, according to Matt Fortuna.

"I am flying back to South Bend tonight to be able to meet with you in the morning but the news broke late today and I am sorry you found out through social media or news reports."

He added ... "I will have more to share when we meet tomorrow at 7 AM but for now, just know that my love for you is limitless and I am so proud of all that you have accomplished."

"Our program is elite because of your hard work and commitment and I know that will continue."

Kelly apologized again for not being the one to share the news of his departure first ... but man, at least the guy coulda let them sleep in a little bit, considering it reportedly lasted a whopping 11 minutes.

Kelly finishes his career at Notre Dame with a 113-40 record ... making the College Football Playoff twice and winning coach of the year numerous times.