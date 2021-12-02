Evander Kane Points Gun At Estranged Wife In Video ... NHLer Claims It's From Photo Shoot

Play video content

Evander Kane's estranged wife released a video on Wednesday showing the NHL star pointing a gun at her -- but the hockey player says the whole thing is not what it appears to be.

Anna Kane -- who's in the middle of an extremely contentious divorce with Evander -- posted the footage on her social media page ... saying it showed the 30-year-old with a "loaded" firearm.

In the clip, Evander -- wearing a white button-down shirt -- can be seen walking into a garage with the gun, before he eventually raised it in the air and then pointed it in Anna's direction.

"Pointing a loaded gun at me," Anna said in the caption on the video, adding, "Psycho path."

Evander's attorneys, though, say the vid is "intentionally taken out of context" -- and claim it's all another "tactic" by Anna "to defame Evander in the public eye."

"She posted videos, taken intentionally out of context, from a professional photo shoot both parties participated in back in 2020," Evander's attorneys said in a statement to TMZ Sports.

"Her conduct, unfortunately, is consistent with her prior actions throughout this [divorce] case. Each time, we hope it will be the last. Each time, we strive to keep the peace and put the best foot forward. Each time, Evander is exonerated and Ms. Kane's allegations are unsubstantiated."

The attorneys continued, "Evander continues to hope Ms. Kane gets the help she needs, and requests privacy for everyone involved."

As we previously reported, Anna filed for divorce from Evander in July -- and the two have been combative ever since, accusing each other in court documents of heinous things.

Evander said Anna beat him multiple times and faked a pregnancy for months. Anna, meanwhile, claimed Evander sexually assaulted her, hit her on multiple occasions, and bet on his own NHL games.