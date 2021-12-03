Britney Spears Mocks Therapy in Skit, Suggests She's Done with It

Play video content

Britney Spears is mocking therapy and strongly suggesting she will no longer attend therapy sessions.

Britney posted a skit of sorts ... playing both therapist and patient, mocking the shrinks that treated her during the 13-year conservatorship.

In part of the skit she plays an overbearing shrink, telling her patient, "I'm here to help you ... So relax, totally relax, lay down, do what you have to do. Just a couple of questions, don't worry about it. Everything's going to be fine."

She says in the caption she was forced to attend sessions "10 hours a day, 7 days a week" against her will.

Britney launches into full attack mode, saying she was "forced to pay and listen to women telling me how they are going to further my success." She says as a result she's going to dedicate her life to "the wonderful therapist." Her disdain is palpable.

She then strongly suggests she will no longer attend therapy sessions, despite what she told the judge last June. In her new post, she says, "It's clearly OVER because my medication is working 'Murica!!!! Psss BALLS🏀⚽️⚾️ and KISS MY MOTHER F***ing ASS 💋🍑 !!!!

Britney told the judge in June she needed therapy but not as much as she was required to undergo during the conservatorship. It doesn't sound like she embraces that anymore.

What's more, as we reported, before the judge ended the conservatorship, medical professionals had voiced concern to make sure Britney is protected, and recommendations were put in place to ensure her well-being ... including attending regular therapy sessions. This was a recommendation, and it appears Britney will not follow it.

