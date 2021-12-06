Jose Aldo Turns Up At Raiders Game, Parties W/ Diplo After UFC Win

Play video content TMZSports.com

How do you celebrate a big-time win in the Octagon?! If you're UFC star Jose Aldo ... you hit up the LV Raiders game, and then pop bottles and dance to music played by Diplo!

35-year-old Aldo beat fellow UFC star Rob Font at Fight Night Saturday night ... in a 5-round unanimous decision.

Jose Aldo has beat Font, Munhoz and Vera to reemerge as a top contender at 135 after #UFCVegas44.



Now he's calling for a title eliminator vs. T.J. Dillashaw, and @MikeBohnMMA agrees it has to happen. pic.twitter.com/Ey2qnFhpRo — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) December 6, 2021 @MMAjunkie

Aldo was ranked 5th before the fight ... and since he toppled the 4th ranked fighter, he is very much in title contention.

So, a reason to celebrate ... and celebrate he did Sunday afternoon.

We're told Jose attended the Raiders-WFT game (unfortunately for the hometown fans, the Raiders lost 17-15) ... hitting up the Wynn Field Club at Allegiant Stadium with 7 friends, where they watched football.

FYI, Aldo's Brazilian ... so it's unclear if he's an American football fan, or if he just went for the atmosphere and booze.

After the game, we're told Jose stayed for the game-day afterparty hosted by Diplo ... where he enjoyed bottle service with his friends, dancing up a storm.