'Real Housewives' Dorit Kemsley's Husband, PK, Arrested for DUI

Paul "PK" Kemsley, husband of 'RHOBH’s Dorit, is dealing with the law again -- this time on the wrong side -- he was busted for DUI, just weeks after burglars invaded their home ... TMZ has learned.

According to the California Highway Patrol ... officers stopped Kemsley in the early hours of Nov 23, after they saw his grey Bentley weaving in traffic on L.A.'s 101 freeway.

PK, who was driving alone, was arrested and the officers say he was cooperative during the stop. We're told he agreed to submit to a breathalyzer test once they got him back to the station.

Play video content NOVEMBER 2021 LAPD

The last month has been a rough one for Dorit and PK -- in late October, while Paul was out of town, 3 masked men broke into their home. Dorit was home and came face-to-face with the suspects.

The men made off with more than $100k worth of their stuff, including jewelry and expensive purses.

Dorit's called the home invasion a terrifying incident ... during which she begged the suspects not to kill her.

Getting arrested is never a good thing, but PK's timing is particularly awful ... all things considered. We're told he was cited for DUI, and later released on his own recognizance.