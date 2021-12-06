Gorilla Glue Girl Swears Off Hair Chemicals After Dye Job Disaster

Play video content TMZ.com

‘Gorilla Glue girl’ is back at it again … this time she's swearing off all chemicals -- non-adhesive ones too -- for use in her hair, after a failed attempt at dying her 'do.

TMZ caught up with Tessica Brown Monday at LAX as she explained that she's flown to L.A. to get another hair treatment, this time at LA FUE Hair Clinic. She explained that her hair now frizzes up and falls out “whenever you touch it”, after using chemicals to change the color.

Tessica says she thought it would be safe because her hair had grown “so pretty”... and it had been a year since her tragic incident where she accidentally used Gorilla Glue instead of hairspray and ended up needing surgical repairs on her scalp.

Play video content @im_d_ollady / TikTok

She's back in L.A., desperate to stop her hair from falling out, but we gotta say ... her makeshift home repair looks pretty good.

From now on, she says she will be on a “natural [hair] diet.” When asked if she has a message to girls out there, Tessica simply says ... “it’s not worth it.”