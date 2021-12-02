Gorilla Glue Girl's Hair is Falling Out After Dying it Brown

Play video content @im_d_ollady / TikTok

'Gorilla Glue Girl' is having more issues with her hair ... she's losing locks in clumps after using a bunch of chemicals to change her hair color.

Tessica Brown says the problems reared their ugly head after she tried dying her hair brown ... and now she's seeing her hair fall out, and documenting her saga once again for social media.

Tessica's manager, Gina Rodriguez, tells TMZ ... Tessica dyed her hair brown two days ago, and now she might have to shave her head because her hair is like elastic and it comes right out when she uses a comb.

We're told Tessica usually uses wigs for different looks, but this time she wanted to try hair dye because she noticed some gray hairs coming in.

The hair dye was not professionally done ... we're told Tessica used box dye from a local store and she knew something was wrong when she felt a burning sensation, and parts of her scalp are exposed. She is planning on flying to LA to get a stem cell and PRP treatment on her scalp by Jacques Abrahamian at LA FUE Hair Clinic.

Remember ... Tessica went viral earlier this year after mistakenly substituting Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive for her normal hair spray ... resulting in weeks of rock hard hair, a trip to the ER, surgical repairs, and even released a song about her experience.