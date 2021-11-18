Gorilla Glue Girl Records Song About Ordeal ... Snubbed by Nicki Minaj???

Play video content Gitoni Productions

'Gorilla Glue Girl' is sticking it to us with more chatter about her hair fiasco -- only now, she's doing it with a beat, and she's recorded it ... notably without an assist from Nicki Minaj.

Tessica Brown is releasing her very own track, remixing snippets from her original viral TikTok video, with additional lyrics she raps. It's called "Ma Hair," and we're told it's due out Friday.

TB's manager, Gina Rodriguez, says Tessica recorded it in Hollywood last month, and the track was put together by independent music producer/engineer Phil Valley. Apparently, Tessica wrote this jam all by herself ... and it's the first time she's ever rapped.

As for *why* she's bringing us all back to February -- when this whole sad incident first went down -- well, we're told Tessica simply wanted to reclaim her voice for her own purposes and thought this would be a neat way to do it.

As you may know (and may have heard) ... there's been a lot of remixes made over the past several months that feature audio from Tess' OG clip -- but she didn't authorize any of those.

Here's the kicker to this whole thing ... Tessica and her team actually reached out to Nicki Minaj's camp in hopes of getting her on the track. Of course, NM shouted out 'Gorilla Glue Girl' in her recent song, "Fractions."

After the name-drop, which GGG and co. loved, they figured Nicki might be down to collab ... but Rodriguez says they never heard back from her.