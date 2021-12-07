Jake Paul Leaves Fiery Voice DM For Tyson & Tommy Fury, 'You're A F****** B****'

Play video content TMZSports.com

"Tyson, I just wanna let you know you're a f***ing bitch and so is your brother. This is an embarrassment and hopefully, you guys can get that vaginitis cleared up super quick, you f****ing dosser."

That's the voice memo Jake Paul sent directly to Tyson Fury live on the "TMZ Sports" TV Show (nightly on FS1) hours after it was officially announced the Gypsy King's little bro Tommy was out of the Dec. 18 fight with an injury.

We broke the story ... Tommy's people say the 7-0 boxer has a chest infection AND broken rib, but Jake ain't buyin' it.

"I think the pressure got to this kid. He's only been put in there against people who are meant to lose, who have losing records. It's scary fighting me on the biggest stage possible," Jake told Michael Babcock on the show.

"He's a young kid, he hasn't been through a lot. He's had a silver spoon in his mouth his whole life, so I think the pressure got to him and cracked him and he has vaginitis is what they're saying."

Tommy has sworn up and down that he only backed out when it was the absolute last option ... and made it clear he badly wants to reschedule the fight in the future.

But, the Problem Child tells us Tommy might've missed his opportunity.

"I don't know if I want to give him it anymore. I might just leave him in the dust. This was the biggest opportunity of his life, so it might be a little cynical, but I think it'd be kinda fun to just not give him the chance again, and he's gonna have to fight 20, 30 more times if he wants to get the same payday. So, good luck!"

It goes without saying -- Paul is fuming over Tommy dropping out of the fight, and he got so pissed while talking with Babcock during the interview, he went straight to Instagram and told Tyson exactly how he felt.