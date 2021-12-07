Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Hints At Watching NFL Games Naked

Play video content Shan and RJ - 105.3 The Fan

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones keeps it super casual when the Dallas Cowboys aren't playing on NFL Sundays ... hinting he watches games buck nekkid!!

The Hall of Famer made the revelation while doing a radio interview Tuesday ... when he was asked how he goes about his Sundays when his team isn't taking the field -- does he suit up like he's in the owner's box or does he chill on the couch in sweats??

And, warning -- if you're eating breakfast, ya might wanna push the stack of pancakes away.

"Well, I've watched them in everything that you have or without everything that you have on as far as dress is concerned," he told "Shan and RJ" on 105.3 The Fan.

Umm ... too much information, bro. Now we're picturing it. We don't want to.

Aside from his wardrobe -- or lack thereof -- Jones adds he's always trying to find a TV screen to check in on other games even if he's on the move ... acting as if he's watching those teams play against the Cowboys.