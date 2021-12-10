Broncos Honoring Demaryius Thomas w/ Helmet Decals, Tributes Before Lions Game

The Denver Broncos will recognize Demaryius Thomas before their game against the Lions this weekend ... honoring DT with helmet stickers and a video tribute just three days after his tragic death.

Head coach Vic Fangio just announced the plans ... saying there will also be "a moment of silence and maybe another thing or two" before kickoff at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday.

Play video content Denver Broncos

"There's still 10 players on this team that played with [Thomas], a bunch of coaches that coached him," Fangio said Friday. "And we've got over 40 workers in the organization and the support staff that were around him."

"And just seeing and feeling their reaction and hurt just tells me what a special player DT was."

As we previously reported, cops say they found Thomas dead in his shower in Roswell, GA at around 7 PM on Thursday night.

The reaction to his passing in the NFL community has been overwhelming since the news broke, with nearly every major player in the league expressing heartbreak over the death.

Im so sad to wake up this morning to hear about the passing of my friend Demariyus Thomas. We were all blessed with his humility and positive spirit, and we will all miss him. This photo is from the Hall of Fame this past August, a source of light as always. 🙏 RIP pic.twitter.com/o3hvQN0cRz — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 10, 2021 @TomBrady

Stars like Tim Tebow, Tom Brady and DeMarcus Ware have all penned emotional notes on their social media pages -- and the Broncos themselves have also released statements mourning the death.

Thomas -- who played 10 seasons in the league, including 9 with the Broncos -- would have turned 34 on Dec. 25.