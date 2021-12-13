Vicente Fernández Honored With Incredible Tribute At Mexican Soccer Game

Vicente Fernández fans mourned together at a big soccer game in Mexico on Sunday ... with thousands of supporters singing and cheering throughout the venue.

The powerful moment went down at the Jalisco Stadium ... as Atlas and León players joined together at midfield to celebrate the life and legacy of Fernández.

Fans in attendance stood in solidarity with one another ... clapping for more than a minute straight as fireworks shot to the sky.

Music was played as a young boy dressed in all white walked onto the field to release a white balloon into the sky.

That wasn't all ... a message was projected on the screens at the stadium reading "Don Vicente Fernández 1940-2021."

Fernández's death has affected people not just in the music world, but the sports world as well ... and this tribute was clearly special to all in attendance.

He is survived by his wife, María del Refugio Abarca Villasenor, and their four kids -- Vicente Jr., Gerardo, Alejandro, and Alejandra.