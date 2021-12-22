NFL Star Vincent Jackson Died Of Chronic Alcohol Use ... Autopsy Reveals

Former NFL star Vincent Jackson died of chronic alcohol use, autopsy results -- obtained by TMZ Sports -- revealed.

The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's office released the findings Wednesday ... calling the manner of death "natural."

As we previously reported, Jackson was found dead in a Florida hotel room on Feb. 15, 2021. He was just 38 years old.

His wife said last week that Jackson had been suffering from memory loss and mood swings before his passing ... and revealed that a study on his brain had shown he was suffering from stage 2 CTE.

He would have turned 39 years old in January.