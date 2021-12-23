'Spider-Man's Jacob Batalon Shows Off Impressive 112 Pound Weight Loss

12/23/2021 8:43 AM PT
Jacob Batalon looks and feels like a whole new man after dropping an astounding 112 pounds!!!

The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star says he knew he had to make a change starting back in 2019, "I felt like I could barely walk upstairs without being out of breath, and this one day I kind of just saw myself without a shirt on and it was just ridiculous ...”

Jacob says COVID-19 and the lockdown that followed really helped him to work on himself, hiring a trainer and hitting the gym 6x a week for hour-and-a-half sessions.

Not only did Jacob hit the gym hard, but he says his girlfriend introduced him to a plant-based diet as well ... and the results have been huge for him.

The 'Spider-Man' star isn't the only one with a recent weight loss story, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo looked nearly unrecognizable after recently revealing all the lbs he dropped.

