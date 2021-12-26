Meghan Markle Gets Public Apology From Mail on Sunday

Meghan Markle's lawsuit with The Mail on Sunday and its publisher is finally over -- especially now that the outlet has acknowledged her victory ... with a bit of sorry, not sorry.

The Associated Newspapers tabloid published a bare post on their homepage this weekend -- simply titled 'The Duchess of Sussex' -- which serves as a court-ordered apology handed down by a judge as a result of MM's lawsuit suit ... which she won.

Their remarks are kept pretty brief, as they write of the matter ... "Following a hearing on 19-20 January 2021, and a further hearing on 5 May 2021, the Court has given judgment for The Duchess of Sussex on her claim for copyright infringement."

They add, "The Court found that Associated Newspapers infringed her copyright by publishing extracts of her handwritten letter to her father in The Mail on Sunday and in Mail Online."

And finally ... "Financial remedies have been agreed. The full judgment following the 19-20 January hearing and the Court’s summary of it can be found here and here." They add, "The full judgment following the 5 May hearing can be found here."

Like we said ... it's not a full-on mea culpa, but it is a nod to the reality. Meghan sued 'em for publishing a five-page letter she'd written to her father, Thomas, which MOS had obtained and cited in a story not too long after marrying Harry.