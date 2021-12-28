Delta 'Karen' Allegedly Threatened to Kill Her Mother, Mother's Husband Claims

Delta "Karen" has had a string of incidents involving violence or threatened violence ... the latest one we've uncovered involves an alleged threat to kill her own mom, and the details are crazy.

Robert Spoeri filed legal docs in July, 2020, explaining that he's married to Patricia Cornwall's mom, 68-year-old Yolanda Spoeri.

Robert went to court for a Civil Harassment Restraining Order, claiming Patricia physically attacked and beat both Yolanda and him.

Delta flight from Tampa to Atlanta got crazy‼️ pic.twitter.com/I9BZUKv3LB — ATL Uncensored | Atlanta News (@ATLUncensored) December 25, 2021 @ATLUncensored

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Patricia claimed she was the real mother of Robert and Yolanda's 2, 14-year-old twins. He says he fears Patricia might kidnap them when she has a delusional episode.

Robert claims, "Patricia kicked me, punched me, threatened to kill me, jumped on me, pulled my hair very hard, pounded my head into the floor ... because I would not divulge where her mother was hiding. The real goal was to do far greater injury to her mother."

He went on ... "She did not explicitly say she would use a weapon but did say she would kill my mother and kill me."

According to the docs, 2 officers took Patricia to a psychiatric ward where she was placed on a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold. The docs say this is the 2nd or 3rd time she was placed on a psych hold.

The judge granted a temporary restraining order but the matter was dropped after that.