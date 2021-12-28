Evelyn Carnahan in 'The Mummy' 'Memba Her?!
12/28/2021 12:01 AM PT
English actor Rachel Weisz was in her twenties when she uncovered her breakout role as the Egyptologist Evelyn "Evie" Carnahan -- who goes on an epic adventure in the sands of the Sahara Desert -- in the iconic 1999 action movie "The Mummy" and the 2001 follow-up film "The Mummy Returns."
Rachel Weisz shared the big screen with some real-life stars including John Hannah as the adventurous older brother, Jonathan Carnahan ... and of course THE Brendan Fraser as the treasure chasing dreamboat, Rick O'Connell.
RW went on to act in an impressive list of movies and has won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award.