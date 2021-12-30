I-70 Truck Driver's Sentence Reduced from 110 to 10 Years
12/30/2021 3:51 PM PT
4:52 PM PT -- Kim just thanked Governor Polis, writing, "Thank you @GovofCO for taking action to reduce Mr. Aguilera-Mederos sentence! While his new sentence is ten years, he will now have an opportunity to come home in five years and be with his son and wife."
She continues, "This case was a clear example of why mandatory minimums don’t work and need to be abolished. I’m grateful to Governor Polis for his empathy and leadership on this case."
The truck driver who caused the crash that killed 4 and whose sentence of 110 years behind bars motivated more than 5 million people, including Kim Kardashian, to get behind his cause has been granted clemency by Colorado's Governor ... and his sentence has been reduced to 10 years.
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was driving an 18-wheeler in 2019 when the truck's brakes failed, causing the horrific pileup crash. His 110 year sentence was mandatory, but caused public outcry from those who felt it was harsh and unfair given the whole thing was an accident.
In his clemency letter Thursday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis said, "The crimes you were convicted of are serious. Four individuals lost their lives and others were seriously injured because of your bad decisions.”
He continued, "Though your actions have caused immense pain, I am encouraged by your personal reflection and the commercial vehicle safety changes that were made in the wake of this tragedy to ensure this type of event never happens again.”
As we reported, Kim Kardashian was made aware of the case after Rogel's sentencing, and urged the Gov. to get involved to reduce his sentence.
Rogel will be eligible for parole in 2026.
Originally Published 6:51 PM PT