Katharine McPhee Doubles Down with Bikini Shots After David Foster's Post

Katharine McPhee is not taking criticism of her husband David Foster lying down ... she's upright on the sand, looking great, and in no way, shape or form is she apologizing for losing the baby weight.

Katharine posted these pics that were taken in Hawaii, where she and David are spending the XMAS holiday.

The 37-year-old gave birth less than a year ago, and that inspired David to post a pic of his wife a few days back, with the caption, "what baby!"

Of course, David got dragged on social media by people who somehow thought complimenting his wife on losing the weight is somehow a slight on other women who did not ... or for being superficial.

Katherine pounced on David's critics with another pic of her ... firing back, "I'm sorry but we are not sorry," adding, "For all of you who can't deal with it, maybe this helps. I've struggled with weight my whole 20s and 30. I've gone up and down 10 times over. Does that make you feel better? There is nothing wrong with that — most people do."

She wasn't done ... "Seriously get a life. Stop being so offended by what people post who have zero impact on your life and move on. Maybe you should have more of an attitude of like, let's say, 'Oh that's nice he thinks his wife is hot.' I cannot with this overly sensitive society right now. But, as Taylor Swift said haters gonna hate. Byyeeee."

Erin Foster added to the chorus ... "If I can accept my stepmom looking like this, you certainly should be able to."