George Floyd's Murderer Derek Chauvin Leading Dismal Life Behind Bars

1/1/2022 12:50 AM PT
Derek Chauvin is experiencing the consequences of his actions, leading a dismal life in prison, under intense security and with few freedoms ... a fate he sealed for himself.

Chauvin's been locked up for 8 months now in the Administrative Control Unit, a sector of restrictive housing with extensive security inside Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights. He's got surveillance cameras on his every move, and the prison staff checks on him every 30 mins.

A rep for the facility tells us Chauvin remains isolated, without job opportunities, educational programs or contact with other inmates. Not only that ... he showers, eats, goes to the bathroom and sleeps all in the same cell. We're told he gets about an hour each day outside his cell for exercise.

While life behind bars may suck, it fails to create sympathy considering what he did to George Floyd in May 2020.

In June 2021, Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years for the killing of George Floyd. He pled guilty in a corresponding federal case and is awaiting sentencing for violating Floyd's civil rights, and that crime carries a maximum of 25 years. Once he's sentenced, he'll be placed in a permanent facility.

