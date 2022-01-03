DJ Says He Received Death Threats After Fans Believe He Gave Lionel Messi COVID
1/3/2022 6:59 AM PT
A famous Argentinian DJ claims he's been receiving death threats and nasty insults this week ... after he says fans believe he was the reason Lionel Messi came down with COVID-19.
DJ Fer Palacio -- who has over 1 million followers on Instagram -- posted a video message explaining the situation on Sunday ... saying soccer aficionados are blaming him for Messi's positive test after the two were spotted partying together late last week.
"I am a trend on Twitter because Messi tested positive for COVID-19," the DJ said.
"They relate this to me saying that I infected him. They have even called me 'murderer.' I have a lot of very bad private messages."
The 31-year-old, though, implored fans to stop ... saying it's just not possible for him to have given the soccer superstar the virus -- because he doesn't have it.
"Yesterday I got tested because I have to travel to Uruguay," he said showing a picture of a negative COVID test, "and I do not have COVID-19."
Messi, meanwhile, is isolating away from his Paris Saint-Germain team ... after the squad confirmed on Sunday he and three of his other teammates had the virus.
The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner appears to be in good spirits following the diagnosis ... sharing a few encouraging words at the beginning of the new year.
"I can only give thanks for everything that I had to live in this 2021," Messi said on social media. "Even more so when many people had a really bad time because of the s****y virus that never ends."
"Hopefully 2022 brings a lot of health, which is what I wish you all for the new year. Hug to everyone!!!"