Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez Reveal Genders For Twins, Boy And Girl!

Play video content

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez just announced the genders of their unborn twins ... and they're having a boy and a girl!!!

The international soccer superstar posted a video sharing the news to his Instagram followers on Thursday ... with the caption, "Where life begins and love never ends ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #blessed."

As we reported, Ronaldo and Rodriguez revealed back in October they were expecting twins ... showing images of the sonogram from their bed, as they lay cozied up.

This time, the Manchester United Striker got a bit of an assist -- Ronaldo recruited his kids to help with the reveal ... and you can tell they really got a kick out of it.

Check out the video, you can hear Georgina counting in Spanish, "Uno! Dos!" then boom -- the kids popped the balloons which had been filled with blue and pink confetti.

Of course, Ronaldo is no stranger to parenthood ... but despite already having a big family, Cristiano has gone on the record saying he wants as many as 7 children one day.

The twins' arrival will make babies #5 and #6 for Ronaldo, so he's not too far off from his goal.