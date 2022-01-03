Cops Want To Question Titans' Bud Dupree Over Alleged Fight At Walgreens

Cops in Nashville say they want to question Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree ... after he was allegedly involved in a fight at a local Walgreens.

According to a statement from the Metro Nashville Police Dept., cops were called to the store at around 8 PM on Sunday night -- just hours after the Titans had beaten the Miami Dolphins in Tennessee.

Cops say Dupree and "several" people with him got into an altercation with two employees at the store ... after "a male employee began videoing Dupree with his phone."

Police, though, say by the time officers arrived on scene, Dupree and the other individuals with him had already left.

Cops say they're seeking to interview all parties now -- including Dupree -- after they say a 21-year-old female employee and a 20-year-old male employee both needed treatment for cuts they sustained in the alleged altercation.

As of now, no arrests have been made ... and no formal charges have been brought against Dupree or others.

The Titans -- who clinched the AFC South title with their win Sunday -- released a statement saying, "We are aware of the situation and are gathering additional information."

Dupree -- a first-round pick in the 2015 NFL draft -- did play in the team's game against Miami ... registering one solo tackle.