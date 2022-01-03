Deshaun Watson Celebrates Girlfriend's Birthday With Dancing, Jewelry

Play video content @jillyanais / Instagram

Deshaun Watson made a rare public appearance this week -- celebrating his girlfriend Jilly Anais' birthday with partying, slow dancing and an expensive diamond gift.

The Houston Texans quarterback -- who hasn't played all season -- has remained relatively low-key as he faces multiple sexual misconduct allegations from massage therapists ... but appeared to be in great spirits at the b-day bash.

Watson was by his girl's side throughout the night ... smiling and sharing a romantic dance as a saxophonist played a slow tune.

DW also came through with a special present for his GF of more than 2 years ... giving her a custom Cuban link piece featuring her nickname, "Lovebug."

Watson and Anais appear to be as strong as ever ... even with the legal battles he's faced in 2021.

The two partied with family and friends throughout the night ... and Jilly got tons of gifts -- including Chanel and a custom painting -- from those in attendance.