Antonio Brown Sits Courtside At Nets Game 1 Day After Bucs Meltdown

Play video content YES Network

Antonio Brown clearly isn't trying to keep a low profile following his breakup with the Bucs ... 'cause just 1 day after his shirtless meltdown at MetLife Stadium, he got front-row tickets to the Nets game.

Broadcast cameras caught the troubled wideout sitting courtside at Barclays Center for Monday's Nets vs. Grizzlies tilt ... and the dude didn't look torn up at all despite losing his job roughly 24 hours earlier.

Here is the video from #Bucs WR Antonio Brown... leaving the field and saying goodbye. pic.twitter.com/EaR0jRqcs3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2022 @RapSheet

Brown was rockin' a COVID mask, tracksuit and sunglasses ... and was seen chatting it up with people around his seat as if nothing had happened with him the day before in the Jets vs. Buccaneers game.

Brown Instagrammed from his chair while at the game -- writing in a selfie video, "It's a new day hit up KD [Kevin Durant]" -- and he was even later spotted at dinner in NYC smiling and in good spirits.

Play video content @ab / Instagram

Of course, the images aren't too surprising -- Brown has stayed in the public eye just about every minute since Tampa Bay kicked him off the team for quitting mid-game Sunday.

Brown has posted on social media constantly, dropped a rap song, and cruised around the streets of NY with celeb driver Danny Chalet.

Play video content @dannyboyhustlehard / Instagram