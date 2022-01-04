Fred Taylor Parting Ways W/ 'I Am Athlete,' Launching New Show

Play video content TMZSports.com

Ex-NFL star Fred Taylor is parting ways with the show he helped blow up ... telling TMZ Sports he's split with Brandon Marshall's popular "I AM ATHLETE" show to launch his own podcast with fellow former football players Ryan Clark and Channing Crowder.

We talked to the 45-year-old former Pro Bowler before his new show, "The Pivot Podcast" launches Tuesday (with first guest Chad Ochocinco) about splitting with Marshall and what listeners will get with the new gig.

"Everybody gonna pivot in life at some point whether it's business, relationships, family, whatever it might be man," Taylor says.

The former RB went on to say ... "I believe us as black men, as businessmen in our own right, I think we dropped the ball in a sense because we didn't have the business completely buttoned up."

"We were out having fun man, just making magic, conversations, everyday locker room stuff, experiences. In the midst of all that, we didn't buckle up the business so when it came time to do the business part, you know there was some push back, some other stuff It just didn't add up."

Of course, "I AM ATHLETE" blew up last year ... and the show regularly features A-list guests. On YouTube alone, the channel has raked in around 66 million views.

Taylor and Crowder were both featured prominently on IAA. Former longtime Steelers DB Clark wasn't ... but is a regular on ESPN.

So, where's that leave Fred's friendship with Brandon? He tells us although they aren't working together, they're still buddies.

"I wish we could've really pushed forward with IAA. Brandon is gonna keep pushing forward and I support that. That's what I texted him when we talked about going different ways. I made sure, look, 'I support everything you do with House of Athletes, I AM ATHLETE.'"

"We still brothers man. Ain't no beef, ain't no animosity, ain't no sideway stuff. It's just his business and his vision didn't necessarily align with what everybody else expected or wanted and that's business."

Taylor -- who rushed for nearly 12,000 yards throughout his great career -- says the new show will be much like IAA ... have fun, keep it real.

"Trending topics, we're gonna hit those. Obviously sports, just life man. Just wanna be organic and feel good. We're gonna keep it real like we was doing on the other show."

"We wanna have good energy, positive energy. It's gonna be some laugh, gonna be some crazy moments. It's gonna be everything."