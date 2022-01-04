Washington Football Team Won't Become RedWolves Due To Trademark Issues

The Washington Football Team will announce its new identity next month ... but there's one name that's already off the table -- RedWolves.

WFT prez Jason Wright broke the news to fans early Tuesday morning ... saying the fan-favorite "RedWolves" and more simple "Wolves" branding won't work due to trademark issues.

"One of the most awesome and powerful aspects of this process has been getting to hear and understand your preferences directly, and we know that many of you loved one or both of these names," Wright said in a statement.

The 39-year-old added the organization made a huge emphasis to focus on fan opinions, but other teams had already beaten them to the punch.

The wait is almost over



Mark your calendars: 2.2.22 pic.twitter.com/6Ofhfya5sA — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 4, 2022 @WashingtonNFL

"Understanding the weight and importance of our team name, and excitement around other name options -- both internally and within our fan base -- we didn't want to risk going down a route that could be dotted with legal hurdles," Wright added.

"The prospect of years of litigation wasn't something that we wanted you, our fans, to have to bear as you begin to embrace a new brand."