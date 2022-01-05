Ex-Colts LB Gary Brackett Auctioning SB XLI Ring After Declaring Bankruptcy

Former Indianapolis Colts LB Gary Brackett is putting his Super Bowl XLI and AFC Championship rings up for auction ... all to rake in some cash after being forced to file bankruptcy 'cause COVID destroyed his small business.

Brackett -- who played for the Colts from 2003-2011 -- won his only Super Bowl ring in 2007 alongside Peyton Manning after the Colts defeated the Bears, 29-17.

Gary's SB ring will go up for bids during the Ripley Auctions Super Sports & Entertainment Sale ... which is scheduled to take place Feb. 5 in Indianapolis.

"This auction gives buyers an incredible opportunity to own the pinnacle of achievement in professional sports, a genuine, player-issued Super Bowl ring," Dan Ripley, owner of Ripley Auctions, says.

"The fact that both rings in our auction were won by one of the most popular Indianapolis Colts players ever, Gary Brackett, makes them even more special."

Of course, Brackett's ring is expected to fetch some serious value -- the ring is one of about 70 produced in total that were issued to players on the Colts roster at the time of their Super Bowl win.

Since retiring from the NFL at age 31, Brackett ventured into the restaurant industry ... where he owned the Stacked Pickle restaurant, which had nine locations in Indiana and one in Ohio.