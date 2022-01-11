'Nightmare On Elm Street' Home Sells for $2,980,000

Someone's about to have trouble falling asleep -- the infamous home from the OG "A Nightmare on Elm Street" has a new owner, who's dropping $2,980,000 to toss and turn ... TMZ has learned.

Aside from being a kickass location for a Halloween party ... the 3 bedroom, 4.5 bath L.A. home has some impressive features like walnut floors, spacious backyard patios, a pool and a bed that devours you whole!!!

Kidding. The infamous bed from the classic horror film was not included -- that would cost way more than $3 mil.

Despite its place in Hollywood horror history, the home screams peaceful suburban bliss ... and was originally listed around Halloween for $3,250,000.

You can see in the photo gallery, the sellers really leaned into the whole Freddy Krueger thing to market the home.

The 2 story pad does come with a bonus -- a detached guest house with its own kitchen, covered patio and full bathroom.

We don't know who snagged the iconic home, but they are in for a treat ... and maybe a trick or 2. Their new favorite song?