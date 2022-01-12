Young Dolph Murder Suspect Allegedly Carjacked Getaway Car Week Before Shooting

At least one of Young Dolph's murder suspects also used his gun to carjack the Mercedes-Benz used as a getaway car in the fatal shooting ... according to cops.

The suspected killer's alleged crime spree is all laid out in new legal docs obtained by TMZ ... and police say the carjacking went down in Memphis, a week before Dolph's murder.

In the docs, cops say a woman in a white Mercedes-Benz told them she was approached by 2 men armed with AR-style guns and they demanded her car. She also told cops one of the men hit her with the muzzle of a gun before she got out of the car and fled on foot.

And, get this ... cops say the woman told them one of the men ended up chasing her down because he couldn't start the car, forcing her back inside the ride at gunpoint and hitting her on the back of the head with his gun and demanding she starts the car.

Police say one of the men drove off in the white Benz, while the other followed in a dark-colored sedan ... and the Mercedes was used in a series of crimes, including Dolph's murder.

Remember ... detectives tracked down the getaway car to a Memphis-area home shortly after Dolph was killed.

In the docs, police say they dusted the car for fingerprints and got a match for Cornelius Smith.

As we previously reported, the other suspect, Justin Johnson, also has a connection to the Benz ... because he shot a music video at the home where the car was found.