Bart Scott Suggests Josh Allen Use Viagra To Fight Cold Weather During Playoff Game

Ex-NFL star Bart Scott has some WILD advice on how Josh Allen can handle the freezing weather during Saturday's home playoff matchup ... saying the Bills QB needs to pop some Viagra before the game!!

The 11-year vet just gave the tip during his segment on ESPN's "Get Up" (how fitting) on Thursday ... explaining how Allen -- who's struggled while playing in the cold -- can beat the single-digit temps by popping the blue pill.

So ... why?! Let's hear him out.

"Take some Viagra before the game, baby," Scott said minutes ago. "That'll get that circulation going right."

Naturally, things got hella awkward after Scott's tidbit ... with fellow analyst Damien Woody cracking up in the middle of the segment.

But, Scott is dead serious ... explaining a ton of players during his time used it to help during cold games.

"Viagra was first a heart medicine, right?," Scott explained. "So, it builds up circulation, which makes sure it gets circulation to the feet."

"I swear, I'm not trying to be funny."

Co-star Dianna Russini says Allen will probably just elect for a space heater on the sidelines in order to keep warm ... but heck, maybe it's worth a shot??