Bob Saget Had Family History of Heart Attacks, Including Dad and Uncles

Bob Saget Family History of Heart Attacks ... Affected Dad, Three Uncles

1/16/2022 1:00 AM PT
TMZ.com

Bob Saget wouldn't be the first one in his immediate family to die from a heart attack ... it's what killed 3 of his uncles.

Launch Doc
Read the pages Launch Doc

In Bob's book, "Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian," he references that 3 of his uncles died from a heart attack between the ages of 37 and 41.

When Bob was 8, his Uncle Ozzie died at 40 from a heart attack while chasing some kids down the block after they stole a tire.

Tragedy struck again the following year ... Bob lost his Uncle Manny to a double heart attack.

HarperCollins Publisher

Then, when Bob was 15, he says his Uncle Sammy died at 37 of a heart attack suffered while playing tennis.

Bob also notes his own dad suffered a massive heart attack when he was a kid ... then had another heart attack just 6 months later.

Bob's family history of heart attacks may be significant ... TMZ broke the story, the operating theory is that Bob died in his Orlando hotel room of either a heart attack or a stroke, although the official cause of death won't be determined for weeks.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later