Canadian Woman Snaps Selfie On Sinking Car

Doin' it for the 'gram never looked cooler, or stupider ... is what comes to mind at the sight of a woman taking photos atop her car as it sinks into a mostly frozen Canadian river.

This all went down on Sunday in Ottawa, and the woman -- whose car had cracked through the ice -- seemed totally unfazed as she posed for selfies ... and worried neighbors rushed to her rescue.

As you can see, the car was going deeper and deeper into the river and the car was almost fully under -- yet, Selfie Sally persisted.

The heroic neighbors eventually used a kayak to save the woman. One man yelled, "Don’t go towards the car, please come closer in.”

It's ironic, the folks recording the video and trying to help appeared to be more concerned than the sinking woman herself. Thanks to them, she made it safely to shore.

She had no reported injuries and didn't need any treatment once paramedics and police arrived.

Some residents who witnessed the incident say the car had been driving fast over the frozen river. Appropriately, police say she was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. Officially, there's no criminal charge for stupidly daring selfies. Not yet, anyway.