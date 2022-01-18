NFL's Malik McDowell Arrested Again ... After Alleged Naked Altercation With Cops

Malik McDowell is in trouble with the law once again ... the NFL player was arrested on Monday after he allegedly stripped naked near a children's learning center and got into a fight with cops.

The bizarre incident is all spelled out in a police report, obtained by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

In the docs, cops claim they were called out to a scene in Deerfield Beach, Fla., after McDowell had allegedly taken off all of his clothes and walked naked near a children's learning center.

Cops say kids were present while McDowell was near the learning center -- adding that he got violent with police as soon as they approached him.

One officer said in documents that McDowell “charged at me ... at full speed with closed fist." The officer said a fight then ensued.

In the docs, cops claim McDowell was able to flee the scene ... but was ultimately apprehended after cops tased the 6-foot-6, 290-pound football player.

McDowell was taken into custody and later booked on charges of aggravated battery on an officer, resisting and exposing sex organs in public, jail records show.

The Browns released a statement on Tuesday following the news of the arrest, saying, "We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell and are in the process of gathering more information."

"We understand the severity of this matter and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved. … No further comment at this time."

Play video content FEBRUARY 2019

As we've reported, McDowell -- who had a standout season for Cleveland this year, starting 14 games -- is no stranger to run-ins with the law ... he's been arrested multiple times over the past few years, including in 2019 when he fought a cop at a gas station.

Play video content 8/31/21 Cleveland Browns

McDowell served time behind bars as well as a suspension from the NFL over it all -- but said this year that he had turned a corner and was in a great place.