Jerry Jones Refusing To Put Up Sun Shades At AT&T Stadium Despite Playoff Gaffe

Jerry Jones says he will make no effort to block out the sun at AT&T Stadium ... despite the roaring glare costing his team points in their playoff loss last weekend.

The Dallas Cowboys owner was adamant there will be no addition of sun shades or a curtain to his domed palace in Arlington, explaining Friday on 105.3 The Fan, "that's about 10,000th on my list of things to worry about."

"We're not going to do anything with it," Jones said. "It goes both ways."

If you missed it, toward the end of the first half of the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers on Sunday, a Dak Prescott pass fell incomplete due to the sun.

The intended target, Cedrick Wilson, said the glare blinded him -- and robbed him of a completed pass that would have put Dallas in position to kick a field goal.

Cowboys WR Cedrick Wilson just doesn't have a chance. "I turned around and couldn’t see Dak or the ball." Note, the sun's glare doesn't move from time play called. Cowboys should know own stadium better, plan accordingly rather than call a third-down route straight into glare. pic.twitter.com/NHMyXiCDer — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 17, 2022 @GehlkenNFL

Most thought it would lead to Jones finally putting something up to block out the sun ... but he said emphatically on Friday he has no plans whatsoever to do that.

"I need to be worrying about something frankly that gets us back this week, next year, in the playoffs," Jones said.