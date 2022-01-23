Kim Kardashian Hits up Art Gallery and Craig's Restaurant Rocking Shades

Kim Kardashian has moved on from Kanye in many ways, but wardrobe ain't one.

Kim was out on the town Saturday night, hitting up the David Kordansky Gallery for a show.

She was draped in all black, and that includes the sunglasses that make it next to impossible to navigate in the dark. But navigate she did, all the way to dinner.

Play video content BACKGRID

Kim showed up in WeHo to dine at Craig's. Again, for the uninitiated, Craig's is one of 5 restaurants in L.A. where celebs know there's a bank of paparazzi always at the ready, so you get the drill.

Kim walked in arm-in-arm with Shelli Azoff, wife of music titan Irving Azoff. The Azoff's have known Kim since birth ... Irving's her godfather.

All in all, an enjoyable Saturday night in the City of Angels.