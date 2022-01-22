Julia Fox Says She's Not Dating Kanye West for the Fame
Julia Fox I'm Not Dating Kanye for Fame or $$$ 'Honey, I Dated Billionaires!'
1/22/2022 7:09 AM PT
Julia Fox is scoffing at folks who think she's a clout chaser for dating Kanye West, saying she's so not in it for the fame.
Julia addressed the doubters on her "Forbidden Fruits" podcast Friday, saying she couldn't care less about the attention she's getting.
The "Uncut Gems" star put it this way ... "People are like 'Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money.' Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real."
Well, dating a billionaire doesn't automatically raise your profile ... but dating Kanye sure does. But, she goes in hard, saying fame's not her thing anymore.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
And, speaking of fame, Julia talked about partying with Ye, Madonna, Antonio Brown, Floyd Mayweather, etc at a restaurant a few days back. She says ... "I was actually supposed to be at dinner for just Madonna and I. All of these other celebs crashed [the party]."
There's a lot of speculation Kanye's dating Julia to make Kim Kardashian jealous ... she doesn't speak to that. The reality is ... Kim's going through with the divorce. TMZ broke the story, she wants her single status restored so badly, she's asking a judge to do that now and leave the issues for later.