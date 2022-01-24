Taylor Swift Fires Back at Blur's Damon Albarn, Says She Writes Her Own Music

Taylor Swift Claps Back at Blur Singer!!! 'I Write ALL My Own Songs'

1/24/2022 2:23 PM PT
2:11 PM PT -- Damon Albarn has just responded to Taylor Swift. He wants to squash any beef between the two of them. In a tweet, the Gorillaz singer says he agrees with T Swift, after all … He wrote, “I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand.”

Taylor Swift has a zero-tolerance policy for folks saying she doesn't write her own music ... and, as a result, the lead singer of Blur and Gorillaz just caught her wrath.

Taylor responded to a Los Angeles Times article quoting Damon Albarn's thoughts about current top-charting artists. He said, "'Billie Eilish? "I think she’s exceptional" -- but his take on Taylor? "She doesn’t write her own songs."

Oh, no he didn't. 😤

Taylor fired right back at Damon -- "I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging."

Taylor's producer, Jack Antonoff, also jumped to her defense, pointing out Albarn's never been in a studio to see Taylor do what she does. Jack told Damon, "if you were there ... cool ... go off. if not... maybe ... shut the f**k up?"

T-Swift's not hiding her disappointment and anger, she tagged Damon in her tweet, and added ... "You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f**ked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW."

Ye and Scooter Braun, can take the back seat ... Taylor's got a new nemesis!!!

Originally Published -- 1:50 PM PT

