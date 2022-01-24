Taylor Swift Fires Back at Blur's Damon Albarn, Says She Writes Her Own Music

Taylor Swift has a zero-tolerance policy for folks saying she doesn't write her own music ... and, as a result, the lead singer of Blur and Gorillaz just caught her wrath.

Taylor responded to a Los Angeles Times article quoting Damon Albarn's thoughts about current top-charting artists. He said, "'Billie Eilish? "I think she’s exceptional" -- but his take on Taylor? "She doesn’t write her own songs."

Oh, no he didn't. 😤

Taylor fired right back at Damon -- "I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging."

@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW. https://t.co/t6GyXBU2Jd — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 24, 2022 @taylorswift13

Taylor's producer, Jack Antonoff, also jumped to her defense, pointing out Albarn's never been in a studio to see Taylor do what she does. Jack told Damon, "if you were there ... cool ... go off. if not... maybe ... shut the f**k up?"

T-Swift's not hiding her disappointment and anger, she tagged Damon in her tweet, and added ... "You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f**ked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW."

Ye and Scooter Braun, can take the back seat ... Taylor's got a new nemesis!!!