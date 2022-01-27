Travis Pastrana Says He Broke Back, Hip In Terrifying Parachute Crash

Play video content

Motorsports legend Travis Pastrana says he broke his back and hip in his horrifying parachute crash last weekend ... but somehow, he said he's expected to make a full recovery.

The X Games gold medalist and daredevil posted a video update from his hospital bed Thursday ... explaining his failed base jump attempt off a high-rise hotel in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. last Saturday resulted in some serious injuries.

The 38-year-old said he broke the L5 vertebra in his back and suffered "multiple hip fractures" and a "pinned sacrum."

Fortunately, Travis said he's already up and moving around following the surgery ... adding, "Doctors say it's not going to be really any worse than what it is when I went in, which isn't saying much. Everything was fused down there anyway."

Pastrana went on to thank his sponsors, his fans and his family following the near-tragedy.

As we previously reported, Pastrana hit the ground hard after he appeared to deploy his parachute just a little too late after leaping off a building on Saturday morning.

He was rushed to the hospital in "serious but stable condition," authorities said.