Sean Penn Says Men with 'Cowardly Genes' Wear Skirts

Sean Penn says men in America are becoming "quite feminized" ... and he has a not-so woke or PC idea of why it's happening.

The Oscar-winning actor just doubled down on comments he made to British publication The Independent about men wearing what's traditionally been women's clothing. ICYMI ... Sean said, "There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt."

Sean tried to clarify those remarks while talking to another UK outlet, and you can decide for yourself how that worked out. According to The i, he said ... "I am in the club that believes that men in American culture have become wildly feminized. I don't think that being a brute or having insensitivity or disrespect for women is anything to do with masculinity, or ever did. But, I don’t think that [in order] to be fair to women, we should become them."

SP added that the women in his life -- including his daughter, Dylan, who he directed in the new movie, "Flag Day" -- don't see masculinity as being inherently oppressive.