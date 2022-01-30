Kanye West Can't Perform in Australia Unless Fully Vaccinated from COVID

Kanye West needs a shot in the arm ... if he wants a shot at performing down under.

Kanye reportedly has his eyes set on performing a couple of stadium concerts in Australia in March ... but he said recently on the "Drink Champs" podcast he's only one jab in. Australia requires 2 shots for entry into the country.

If anyone is wondering whether Aussie officials are serious, take a look at how they booted Novak Djokovic from the country on the heels of the Australian Open. And the government fought hard to boot him ... there were court hearings that went back and forth for nearly 2 weeks.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison made it clear Saturday ... celebs are not exempt from the rules of COVID, saying, "Those are the rules. They apply to everybody, as people have seen most recently. It doesn’t matter who you are, they are the rules. Follow the rules. You can come. You don’t follow the rules, you can’t."

It's unclear if Kanye has received the second dose or plans to ... Ye said, "I traveled to Paris a couple of weeks ago, and I had to go through Lisbon because you can go through Lisbon without being vaccinated."

Kanye has had issues with the vaccine in the past ... in 2020 he called it "the mark of the beast" and claimed it was an attempt to microchip people.

It's interesting ... it seems Australia kicked Djokovic out because he's an anti-vaxer and his views are damaging to a country promoting vaccines. Kanye's past comments may not serve him well if there's an issue with the Australian government.